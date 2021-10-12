CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing DZS Xperience A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience And Service Management Solution For World-Class Fiber Access

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Integration of Plume’s SaaS experience platform with DZS Cloud and DZS Helix Edge Access portfolios creates DZS Xperience, a powerful solution for broadband service acceleration and monetization. DZS a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, announced a strategic partnership with personalized smart...

aithority.com

Related
siliconangle.com

Smartronix and AWS Managed Services partner to provide full-stack managed service provider solution for highly regulated organizations

Highly regulated organizations with established traditional data center ecosystems have to jump through a lot of hoops to complete the journey to cloud. A lot of these tasks may be minor, but together they add up to a major burden for already-stretched information technology teams. Joining forces to free teams...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Inbox Monster Announces Email Deliverability Solution Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Inbox Monster customers can now benefit from the comprehensive next generation deliverability monitoring and inbox placement testing solution. Inbox Monster today announced it has launched its Inbox Monster Deliverability Services on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to gain real-time access to their most sensitive and critical marketing KPIs to elevate all aspects of email channel performance.
INTERNET
vmware.com

VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery now available for Managed Service Providers

We’re excited to announce that as of today, VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery is available for VMware Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Delivered as an easy-to-use SaaS solution with cloud economics, VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery combines cost-efficient cloud storage with simple SaaS-based management for IT resiliency at scale. Why VMware Cloud Disaster...
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Cloud enabled Clearing Bank ClearBank Introduces Multi-Currency Solution for Fintechs

the Cloud-powered clearing bank, has announced the launch of a multi-currency solution that will aim to lower the friction for Fintech firms and financial institutions that provide cross-border payments and FX capabilities. ClearBank’s API-driven tech and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities have created seamless payment solutions in Sterling, for use “in...
ECONOMY
healthcareittoday.com

Broadband Access and Connectivity for Telehealth and RPM

Telehealth comes with a number of important challenges. COVID did teach us that none of those challenges can’t be overcome. However, it’s not hard to see that many healthcare organizations are slipping back into old habits. You’ll often hear me talk about the powerful force that is “how we’ve always done it.” However, in the case of telehealth, the real key for me is the telehealth value equation.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Credo Introduces New 400G/800G MACsec Devices for Hyperscale, Cloud, and Enterprise Data Centers and Service Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Credo, a global leader in high-performance, low-power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks, today introduced its Osprey family of second-generation Media Access Control Security (MACsec) solutions for 400G and 800G networks. The Osprey devices deliver a 40% power savings versus competing devices and allow Credo to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive family of PHY devices to support the IEEE 802.1AE MACsec and Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) standard for 10G through 400G port interconnects used in the most demanding data center environments.
ELECTRONICS
Light Reading

DZS pact with Plume to extend its cloud to the home network

DZS has forged a partnership with Plume that, it believes, will enable the company to support a broad range of orchestrated, cloud-based services that stretch from the core and access network to the in-home network. Work is underway to integrate Plume's software-as-a-service platform – used by a wide range of...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Pure Storage and NetApp bring more data management capabilities to cloud-native apps

Data storage companies Pure Storage Inc. and NetApp Inc. are pushing forward in their efforts to solve the problem of data portability for cloud-native software. Pure Storage today announced a major update to Portworx by Pure Storage’s PX-Backup platform, while NetApp unveiled an entirely new product as part of its Astra suite of Kubernetes storage solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Google Cloud launches a managed Spark service

“With this innovation, Spark finally arrives in the cloud-native world,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, Google’s VP & GM for Database, Data Analytics & Looker. “It allows data engineers and data scientists to work with Spark without worrying about cluster end configurations. We also integrated it into all of our data services. So you can launch it directly from BigQuery, from Vertex AI, from Dataplex. It makes using Spark so easy that it allows our customers to use the frameworks and the toolkits that they’re familiar with — they love the data science experience, and they can now consume it in a cloud-native way.”
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

The Inevitability of Multi-Cloud-Native Apps

We all know the story: Enterprises moved to the cloud. They learned about data center virtualization and multi-tenancy and self-service developer provisioning. Along came Kubernetes, and they moved to cloud-native, where they learned about automation, DevOps and infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Now, even though most enterprises are still figuring out how to do cloud-native at scale, there’s a new imperative they must master: Multi-cloud-native applications. And for almost every enterprise with a global footprint, the move to multi-cloud-native applications is not optional—it’s inevitable.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Calix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers To Quickly Capitalize On Massive Growth Opportunity

Calix announces a fully integrated, turnkey Revenue EDGE offering to help broadband service providers quickly and easily meet the unique needs of small businesses and capture the massive and rapidly expanding market opportunity with powerful managed services. Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue...
SMALL BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

DZS is Latest to Partner with Plume for Cloud-Based Broadband CX Platform

Broadband network hardware and software provider DZS will integrate the Plume software platform into its equipment to launch DZS Xperience. It’s the latest partnership to leverage the Plume platform in an attempt to improve the in-home and in-business broadband experience. Plume has notched numerous partnerships globally with equipment and software...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Trilio Showcases Data Protection and Management Innovations to Help Users Realize the Benefits of Cloud-Native Application Resiliency

Company Emphasizes Protection Against the ‘Backup Attack Vector’ from Ransomware; Announces Key Wins and Ecosystem Momentum. At this week’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCon event in Los Angeles and virtually, Trilio will showcase advancements in data protection and management to help users achieve resiliency of their cloud-native applications. Trilio will feature its latest release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v2.5, emphasizing new capabilities that protect users from ransomware attacks that rely on corrupting backups in a cloud-native architecture. Additionally, the company has announced new customer wins and the expansion of technology partnerships. Trilio is one of the leading providers of data protection for cloud-native applications.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

WSO2 Introduces Asgardeo Next-Generation IDaaS to Cut the Complexity Out of Managing User Access to Client-Facing Applications

Early adopter release of Asgardeo lets developers build advanced customer identity and access management into their apps and create frictionless user experiences in minutes. As more consumers demand great digital experiences, enterprises must compete for customer loyalty via online interactions that are both inviting and secure. Customer identity and access management (CIAM) is a critical part of the experience, yet application developers often lack the expertise to incorporate CIAM into their client-facing applications. WSO2 addresses this challenge with today’s introduction of its next-generation identity as a service (IDaaS) solution, Asgardeo.
SOFTWARE
hawaiitelegraph.com

Leading cloud managed service provider G7CR Technologies to launch STAB Program for ISVs at GITEX Global 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): G7CR Technologies - the leading cloud managed service provider, today announced the launch of its STAB program (Sales, Technical and Business Enablement) for Independent Software Vendor (ISV). The program will provide for ISV's benefits of up to 25,000 USD and will also focus on...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Emerging trends in IoT gateway and edge application management in a cloud native paradigm

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the world into an era of massive digital business transformation across industries like manufacturing, utilities, smart cities, oil and gas, and transportation. To meet these new challenges and keep business operations running smoothly, we need cost-effective solutions. Traditionally, IoT solutions were typically used to reduce operational expenses and increase operational equipment efficiency (OEE). With the onset of the pandemic however, the need for managing business operations remotely across these IoT verticals has increased rapidly. This has led to a sudden, unprecedented shift towards an increased adoption of cloud native IoT management applications hosted by public cloud providers in partnership with IoT SaaS vendors. An example for such a use case is remotely managing operations of IOT gateways and edge compute applications deployed on a manufacturing floor. This migration from having personnel onsite managing and accessing devices, IoT gateways, and edge compute applications to remote cloud based management brings a new set of IoT security challenges that are primarily seen in a cloud native application. While cloud native applications are considered reasonably secure in general, there is still room for improvement. Containers, orchestrators, and APIs present in an application’s surrounding infrastructure represent new attack surfaces. In addition to the cloud service itself, each of these layers has an array of user-defined configuration settings intended to help users apply their security policies. This manual configuration is often fraught with opportunities for user error and misconfiguration, opening the IoT applications to potential security attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Secure access service edge startup Cato Networks raises $200M to scale up its cloud network

Cloud networking company Cato Networks Ltd. has announced another bumper funding round, this time closing on a late-stage $200 million round that brings its total amount raised to $532 million. Lightspeed Venture Partners led today’s round, with participation from existing investors Greylock, Acrew Capital, Coatue, Singtel Innov8 and Shlomo Kramer....
BUSINESS
inkfreenews.com

Expanding Broadband Access For Milford residents

MILFORD — Today, Monday, Oct. 18, efforts to expand broadband internet access for residents of the Milford area is announced with Purina Animal Nutrition, Land O’Lakes, internet service provider Watch Communications and Microsoft. Watch Communications will install high-speed broadband technology to the Purina Animal Nutrition facility in Milford and the...
MILFORD, IN
crowdfundinsider.com

TietoEVRY Unveils New Business Strategy with Focus on Cloud Solutions, Financial Services

Is announcing its new strategy to promote better customer value and growth via specialization. The technology industry is being transformed with the Cloud as the foundation, offering expansion opportunities for the firm. Expansion will mainly focus on Cloud-native services, data & software engineering and scalable software businesses. In managed application...
BUSINESS

