The next stop is Salina, Kan., for Marty Ellis, who’s behind the wheel of the Western Star pulling the OOIDA tour trailer around the county. Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled to be at the Salina Petro on Oct. 1-3. The truck stop is at Exit 252 from I-70. That is the Magnolia Road/U.S. 81 exit. The Iron Skillet restaurant is open there and there is a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen too.

SALINA, KS ・ 19 DAYS AGO