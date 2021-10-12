Enxoo Accelerates Network API Implementation For Service Providers With MEF LSO APIs

India-based Axis Bank has launched open APIs to facilitate its retail and corporate customers to use banking services integrated across partner platforms. The API Banking portal has a suite of API products covering 200 plus retail APIs across cards, deposits, accounts, loans, 51 corporate APIs across payments, trade, collections, bill payments as well as cross-cutting APIs, India’s third largest private sector bank said in a statement. The corporate API product suite will allow companies across ecommerce, food delivery, payment solutions and other businesses to offer financial settlements and other secure financial transactions from their own ERP platforms.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO