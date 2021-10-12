Enxoo Accelerates Network API Implementation For Service Providers With MEF LSO APIs
Enxoo supports MEF’s LSO standard-conformant APIs, enabling greater precision, better customer experience and faster time to revenue for service providers. Enxoo, a Salesforce partner and leading provider of telecom-specific digital transformation solutions, has been recognised by MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers, as a level 1 Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) API solution provider. This program allows Enxoo to support service providers, both large and small, to fast track the implementation of LSO Sonata and LSO Cantata APIs, resulting in greater precision, better customer experience and faster time to revenue.aithority.com
