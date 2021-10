What a difference two weeks have made for your Denver Broncos. When the team’s 2021 season got off to a 3-0 start, many citizens of Broncos Country believed that a corner had been turned, despite the dreadful nature of their first three opponents (the Giants, the Jaguars and the Jets). But after the Broncos got housed by the Baltimore Ravens last week and on October 10 lost 27-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by the desiccated remains of Ben Roethlisberger, fans on Twitter have returned to their previous demands that the Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, among others.

