CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Nokia Gives Fixed Wireless Access a Boost by Enabling 5G mmWave Indoor Installations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Nokia announced a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) breakthrough which could see wireless broadband capacity increase by 5 to 10 times. Nokia engineers have used a novel approach to make 5G mmWave fixed wireless access viable. Since mmWave requires line-of-sight to operate, signals can easily be disrupted by outdoor or in-home obstacles. Nokia’s 360 High Gain technology, announced on the eve of Broadband World Forum, overcomes the challenge by both amplifying available signals and dynamically finding the strongest connection.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Google

Verizon appears to be working on the first Android TV soundbar since the flopped JBL Link Bar

As Android TV continues to expand, Verizon is stepping up to make another new Android TV device, but this time it looks to be a soundbar…. The first soundbar that also put Android TV on your connected television was the JBL Link Bar, released in 2019 after multiple delays. The concept was excellent, but the execution ultimately flopped, and, to date, we haven’t seen a successor to that product or another soundbar that uses Android TV in this way.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Nokia’s new G300 may be the most affordable 5G phone in the U.S.

HMD Global is releasing the Nokia G300, its most affordable 5G phone yet, and possibly one of the cheapest ones to ever launch in North America. Releasing on October 19, the phone will cost $199 and come in a charcoal color. However, it can only be purchased from the sellers Tracfone Wireless and Straight Talk Wireless. Nokia’s already announced and released six other phones across three series in 2021.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Ericsson powers 5G base station with wireless energy

Ericsson has successfully tested the world’s first wirelessly powered 5G base station, a development that could dramatically change the model for 5G network building in the future. One of the biggest challenges in building cellular networking infrastructure is the availability of electricity to power radio equipment and of fibre backhaul...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Fixed Wireless#5g#Wireless Broadband#G Mmwave#Broadband World Forum#Mobile Experts#Fixed Wireless Access#G Fwa
insideevs.com

Genesis GV60 Gets Factory-Installed Wireless Charging Option

The rumors about the wireless charging option in the upcoming Genesis GV60 model were true, as WiTricity confirms that its patented technology is seeing its first availability as factory-installed equipment in a fully electric vehicle. Initially only in South Korea, where the car was recently introduced. The Hyundai Motor Group...
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

How to Enable Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro in October 2021 received a software update that adds a Conversation Boost feature to the wireless earphones. This article explains what Conversation Boost does and how to enable it. Designed to help people with mild hearing challenges hear conversations better, the Conversation Boost feature uses the beam-forming...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Telstra to Offer 5G-enabled Edge Compute Solution with Ericsson & Microsoft

Telstra Purple plans to offer Australia’s first 5G-enabled edge compute solution for enterprises through a collaboration between Telstra, Microsoft and Ericsson. Telstra’s edge compute solutions will extend private connectivity and cloud services to the network edge, bringing compute, storage and marketplace services closer to customers. Branch Offload will use a range of technologies including Telstra’s 5G and fixed connectivity, Microsoft Azure Stack Edge for edge compute, Secure Edge, SD-WAN and service orchestration, and will be delivered as a managed service from Telstra Purple.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
everythingrf.com

Movandi Achieves Landmark 5G mmWave Automotive Test Results

Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology released test drive results showing how 5G mmWave can deliver exceptional performance in a moving automobile when Movandi BeamXR powered smart repeater with Movandi BeamX cloud software control, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are combined. This landmark test in a moving vehicle demonstrated the ability of these high frequencies and cloud intelligence to deliver high quality of service and multi-gigabit per second downlink speeds in difficult mobile environments.
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

How to Enable TPM and Secure Boot to Install Windows 11

The newest version of Windows is finally here, but there's a confusing new requirement if you want to upgrade from Windows 10: Your computer will need to have a security feature enabled called TPM. You've probably never heard of it until now, but your machine may have it already—it just might be off by default. If you’re having trouble upgrading an otherwise compatible device, one little switch could be to blame.
SOFTWARE
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Nokia mixes private 5G and edge compute in new MXIE master bundle for Industry 4.0

Nokia has bundled industrial-grade compute, storage, and networking into a single edge solution for mission-critical Industry 4.0. The new package comes with industrial IoT sensing and analytics applications, as well, plus a “single pane of glass” management platform to draw together newly-connected operational technology (OT) components. The solution, called Nokia MX...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Nokia boasts of mmWave breakthrough for 5G FWA

5G technology has promised to support high-speed mobile operations in the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands, thus allowing operators to raise their peak network speeds from around 100Mbit/s to above 1Gbit/s. As previously noted by Mike Dano, Light Reading's editorial director for 5G and wireless, the problem is that transmissions...
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

The Nokia T20 is a super affordable 5G tablet

HMD Global is introducing an all-new tablet series with the first device being the Nokia T20. This is the second-ever Nokia tablet to come running Android. Built using the principles of Scandinavian design used on the company’s Nokia phones, the T20 offers a “simplified and pure design” with a focus on ease of use for the user.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Tucows adds fixed wireless to Ting's fiber toolkit

Fiber provider Tucows announced it will acquire Simply Bits, a fixed wireless Internet network operator in Tucson, Arizona. The company said it plans to use the acquisition to add fixed wireless expertise to its network-buildout efforts. "Ting's priority has and will continue to be deploying fiber Internet to-the-home," Jill Szuchmacher,...
TUCSON, AZ
TechRadar

Nokia achieves private 5G record 110Gbps speed

Nokia has achieved a record transmission rate of 110Gbps on a Private 5G network, a milestone that it believes demonstrates the viability of industrial-grade wireless for mission critical applications. Many industrial customers that will rely on high performance and low latency will turn to Private 5G, which offers dedicated connectivity...
TECHNOLOGY
evanstonnow.com

5G wireless infrastructure is being installed downtown

Utility crews are working in downtown Evanston this week to install infrastructure to make the new 5G wireless service available here. The crews are replacing existing light poles with new, taller ones that have cell phone equipment attached near the top of the poles. Evanston’s Public Works Agency director, Dave...
EVANSTON, IL
pymnts

Bakkt/Google Partnership Enables Widespread Access to Digital Assets

The digital asset marketplace Bakkt is working with Google on a project that will extend access to digital assets to millions of new customers. Bakkt announced the partnership on Friday (Oct. 8), saying it was created to “extend the reach and usability of digital assets to meet rapidly evolving consumer demand and preferences.”
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Fibocom's 5G FWA Module Now Certified for Wireless Networks in the US

Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, has announced that its 5G module FG360-NA has been successfully certified by a US major carrier. The module is now qualified to provide wireless connections on US 5G networks, which accelerates the deployment of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) in the US market.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone stirs up spectrum cocktail to boost 5G

LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2021, DUBAI: Nadia Benabdallah, network strategy and engineering director at Vodafone Group (pictured), emphasised the importance of building 5G in the right way by employing a mix of spectrum assets, an ethos she claimed led to initial success in implementing a range of use cases across Europe.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Nokia reckons it has cracked mmWave for 5G FWA

A new technology from Finnish kit vendor Nokia claims to have overcome millimetre wave propagation challenges for fixed wireless access use. It’s called 360 High Gain 5G mmWave technology because it combines very high gain with a 360 field of view. The problem with mmWave is that its propagation characteristics are relatively poor, especially when it comes to obstacles. In its current form it requires uninterrupted line-of-sight to work, which severely limits its use in most environments.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy