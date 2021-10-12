CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

VERB Partners With The Pittsburgh Penguins To Provide Interactive Sales Technology To Drive Ticket And Merchandise Sales

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

VERB expects this partnership to be the first of many sports franchises that would use its tools to increase sales and fan engagement. Verb Technology Company, Inc. the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company has entered into a partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide its industry-leading interactive sales software to drive ticket and merchandise sales. The Pittsburgh Penguins, known to be one of the most innovative professional sports franchises in North America, immediately saw the value Verb’s technology provides.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Free Ultimate Sales and Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise Released Today by InkSoft

Screen Printers, Promotional Product Distributors, and Small Business Get Free Marketing Kit with hundreds Of Easy to Use Samples. InkSoft has released “The Ultimate Sales and Marketing Guide for Branded Merchandise,” a free marketing sales kit designed to give decorated apparel companies ready to use marketing materials for their business. The new ebook is a compilation of 18 previously published marketing packets, specific to branded merchandise companies such as screen printers, promotional products companies, and T-shirt print businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Botco.ai and VerifyTreatment Partner to Enable Health and Wellness Providers to Instantly Verify Insurance Via AI Chat

Botco.ai, the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing platform, announced a partnership with VerifyTreatment, a cloud-based platform that provides instant insurance verification for the behavioral health industry, that enables healthcare centers to instantly verify their prospects’ insurance through Botco.ai’s AI-based chat platform. The industry-first solution provides instant and accurate answers to consumers’ questions about insurance coverage while enabling healthcare centers to engage with interested applicants and convert more patients.
HEALTH
aithority.com

TD Bank Strengthens Investment Advice Offerings with Launch of Robo-Advisor

TD Bank announced it has launched the Bank’s first robo-advisor, TD Automated Investing, and hybrid advisor, TD Automated Investing Plus, helping TD to further meet the growing demands for individualized financial advice and investment solutions across all client segments. Both offerings provide clients access to TD Strategic Portfolios – seven...
PERSONAL FINANCE
aithority.com

Innovative Solutions Achieves AWS Networking Competency

Growing businesses throughout the United States and Canada look to Innovative Solutions as a trusted AWS Partner, and now Innovative Solutions is one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the new AWS Networking Competency. Innovative Solutions, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, announced that they have earned...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Penguins#Nhl#Technology Company#Verb#Verb Technology Company#Ecommerce#Crm#The Pittsburgh Penguins
aithority.com

Exxact Partners with SoftIron to Provide Ceph-based Software Defined Storage Solutions

Exxact Corporation a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions and SoftIron, the world-leader in task-specific data infrastructure solutions announced their partnership to create solutions for the modern-day enterprise that make software-defined storage (SDS) simple. Data center infrastructure is rapidly evolving to meet the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ESC Partners Forges Bond with Clouder Consulting

ESC Partners announced a strategic alliance with Clouder Consulting, a premiere provider of consulting and implementation of Salesforce Cloud applications including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) options and more. The harmonious relationship allows both organizations to dovetail their offerings and provide an enhanced holistic approach to delivering customer service organizations expanded functionality. By leveraging the power of the best-in-breed Salesforce platform with seamless delivery of Customer Information Systems (CIS) or Customer Cloud Services (CCS), increased automation and contextual customer information is accessible with ease.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Nintex Is Hiring Product, Engineering, And Sales Talent To Support Demand For Automation

Award-winning process management and automation software company is growing rapidly and adding developers, engineers, sales and customer success professionals to its global remote-first workplace. Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced the company is hiring more than 50 new team members for its award-winning organization behind growing...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

GEP Doubles Global Partner Network To Deliver Superior Procurement And Supply Chain Transformation To Customers

GEP’S Partner United ecosystem grew 114% with addition of new partners encompassing global and regional consulting firms, system integrators and technology innovators. GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that the number of new partner companies joining the GEP Partner United program grew by 114% since January 2021. New partners include:
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
aithority.com

Tech Data Capital And Cohesity Deliver Smart Payment Solutions

Through Tech Data Capital, Cohesity end-customers have access to smart, tailored financing options. Tech Data Capital has partnered with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, to offer Cohesity customers smart payment options that enable growth. Tech Data Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation, and a part of the TD SYNNEX family, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Contentstack Acquires Division Of Raw Engineering To Bring Rapid Enablement To Partners And Customers

Team of more than 50 content management system (CMS) experts will join the company to instantly scale its partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. Contentstack, the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), announced it is acquiring the CMS division of Raw Engineering, a digital solutions company providing digital transformation strategy and custom development services. The team of more than 50 world-class CMS and integration experts will join Contentstack and create a new offering of “Enablement Services” to customers and partners. This acquisition enables instant scaling of Contentstack’s partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. It represents a massive investment into the Catalysts partner program and the Care Without Compromise™ program, and makes a microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless (MACH) approach practical for every organization.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

E-Commerce Company FACT-Finder Completes Its acquisition Of AI SaaS Startup Loop54

Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, has advised The Loop54 Group AB, the cutting-edge provider of AI search and personalization SaaS, on its acquisition by FACT-Finder, a European leader in e-commerce technology, backed by GENUI, a German investment company founded by renowned entrepreneurs and investment experts.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service Provides Turnkey Protection for Critical IT Services

Bolsters IT Capabilities through Round-the-Clock Monitoring, Detection, and Problem-Solving Leveraging Industry-Leading Proprietary Technology and an Expert Talent Pool. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, introduced its NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service offering, which provides 24×7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting for customers’ critical IT services and applications. Built on NETSCOUT’s nGenius® service assurance solutions, the service leverages the deep expertise of the company’s VaaS engineering team to help alleviate the burdens faced by corporate and government IT organizations worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

CSG Xponent Unleashes the Power to Create Extraordinary Customer Experiences for Leading Brands

Unified, cloud engagement hub harnesses holistic customer data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive end-to-end, winning experiences across the entire customer lifecycle. CSG is transforming the way companies engage with customers by arming today’s leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences and inspire loyalty. The...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Trend Micro Evaluated as Having the Highest Score in Current Offering Category in XDR Evaluation

Trend Micro Evaluated as Having the Highest Score in Current Offering Category in XDR Evaluation. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, has announced the latest industry recognition for its Trend Micro Vision One platform. Trend Micro was named one of only two Leaders in The Forrester New Wave: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021 report, and scored highest in the current offering category in the latest report of its kind by a major analyst firm.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Rackspace Technology increases Customer Speed, Quality and Efficiency with Container Enablement

Rackspace Technology, the leading end-to-end multicloud solutions company, announced the launch of Rackspace Container Enablement. The new service offering, developed to address the most common challenges for organizations leveraging Kubernetes containerization platforms, provides flexible, on-demand multi-cloud expertise, without a long-term commitment, including IaC management, CI/CD, DevOps transformation and more, in a highly adjustable collaboration model.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

HistoWiz Raises $32Million Series A Financing

Funding to Fully Automate Lab Operations, Launch New AI-enabled Services, and Establish a GLP Histopathology Lab in Miami. HistoWiz, a leading digital histopathology service company, announced the closing of its $32 million Series A financing. The company has provided automated histology for over 1000 customers in academia and industry and built PathologyMap, an intelligent tissue platform that hosts the world’s largest preclinical pathology database. By focusing on automation and AI, HistoWiz turns tissue specimens into publication quality digital slides online in as little as 48 hours. PathologyMapTM provides customers with online slide viewing, tagging, storage, collaboration, diagnosis, analysis and the ability to search for pathology data. The round was led by Vivo Capital and included other investors venBio, Asahi Kasei and Jon Oringer.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

ProSearch Expands Enterprise Offering with Microsoft 365 Managed Services

ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the addition of Microsoft 365 Managed Services to its Enterprise offering, including advisory services and data identification and collection services. As part of its Enterprise Managed Services, ProSearch analysts, project managers and SMEs become an extension of client teams to leverage their deep knowledge of Microsoft 365, Azure and the Security and Compliance Center (S&CC) and build upon those tools with custom-developed solutions to augment Microsoft eDiscovery capabilities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

RevTrax Launches Offer Management Platform Integration – for Salesforce Service Cloud on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

RevTrax, a leading promotions marketing platform, and the provider of a leading Offer Management Platform (OMP) used by hundreds of multinational CPG, retail, travel, financial services and automotive brands, announced the launch of the OMP Integration for Salesforce Service Cloud. This app for Salesforce Service Cloud, the leading industry customer...
RETAIL
aithority.com

Blue Shield of California, Google Cloud Collaborate to Transform Medical Billing by Bringing Real Time Reimbursement Information to Providers

A new collaboration between Blue Shield of California, Google Cloud, and other technology companies plans to transform medical billing by automating and simplifying the billing and payment process for both providers and patients. Blue Shield and Google Cloud are launching a new approach to paying providers that will process members’...
CALIFORNIA STATE
aithority.com

AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot

US Company to Offer Full Stack Fixed Wing Drone Solutions. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy