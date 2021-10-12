Contentful and Conscia Partner and Launch Unify, a Multi-Space Orchestration and Solution for Personalization and Headless Commerce
Conscia, the Toronto-based Content Intelligence Platform, has announced a partnership with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, coinciding with the launch of the Unify app. Purpose-built for new and existing Contentful customers, the Unify application joins together content from multiple Contentful spaces and other applications, and provides a unified API response for front-ends to consume, thereby enabling a composable architecture for all digital channels.aithority.com
