Contentful and Conscia Partner and Launch Unify, a Multi-Space Orchestration and Solution for Personalization and Headless Commerce

By AIT Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Conscia, the Toronto-based Content Intelligence Platform, has announced a partnership with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, coinciding with the launch of the Unify app. Purpose-built for new and existing Contentful customers, the Unify application joins together content from multiple Contentful spaces and other applications, and provides a unified API response for front-ends to consume, thereby enabling a composable architecture for all digital channels.

