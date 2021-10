It’s been a while since we’ve had to literally look away from a slam, but Germany’s Solo magazine delivered a highly wince-inducing part from Mark McCoy which nearly gave us all whiplash. It’s titled ‘Heavy Blue’, but it should have been called ‘Heavy Black and Blue’—ouchy—because this slam-heavy part is not for the faint of heart. Check it out above, then check your insurance coverage to see if McCoy’s doc is in your network (his health care provider must be good). Oh yeah: Erick Winkowski has some tricks, too… watch it, above!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO