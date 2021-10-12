Freeze Warning issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around one foot in the southern Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest at the south end of the Absaroka Range, while totals may only reach a few inches toward the Montana state line. The heaviest amounts on the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains will be over the south, and along the Divide above 10000 feet.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO