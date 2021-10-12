CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix refuses to remove Dave Chappelle special after calls to 'cancel' him

By Lauren Barry
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qbo5M_0cP7Ygsy00
Comedian Dave Chappelle talks with the media while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on January 30, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Photo credit Getty Images

“The Closer”, popular comedian Dave Chappelle’s newest special for Netflix, set social media ablaze when it premiered on the streaming platform last week due to jokes about the transgender community.

While some people criticized Chappelle’s treatment of transgender issues, such as claiming he is a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), others defended the comedian. Netflix has sided with the latter group.

“Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate.

We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line,” said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in an internal letter obtained by The Verge. “I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries.”

Netflix declined to comment on the letter to The Verge, CNN and the Associated Press as of Tuesday.

In the letter, Sarandos confirmed that the company does not plan to pull the special, even if some talent asks for its removal. He said that Chappelle’s previous special, “Sticks & Stones” is the platform’s most watched and most awarded stand-up special.

Apart from the TERF joke, Chappelle also mentioned backlash he received for previous jokes about transgender public figure Caitlyn Jenner and discussed his friendship with Daphne Dorman, a trans woman comedian who previously opened for Chappelle and committed suicide in 2019.

“Gender is a fact,” Chappelle said. “Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

Regarding the larger LGBTQ community, Chappelle make a joke that in the U.S., it’s okay to shoot and kill a Black person, but not to “hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

In response to the special, GLAAD said Chappelle “has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities.”

Netflix employees also spoke out against the special, including software engineer Terra Field, who posted a tweet threat on the subject that went viral.

Shortly after posting the thread, Field and two other Netflix employees were suspended for attending a director-level meeting they were not invited to.

“It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employee for tweeting about this show,” A Netflix spokesperson said regarding a rumor that Field was suspended for her tweets. “Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so.”

Jaclyn Moore, a trans woman who served as a writer and producer for the Netflix show “Dear White People” said she would not work with the company if they continue to produce content like the Chappelle special.

Though the jokes have offended members of the transgender community, Chappelle claimed in his act that “that I have never had a problem with transgender people. If you listen to what I’m saying clearly, my problem has always been with White people.”

This argument was critiqued by writer Saeed Jones, who said it failed to address Black queer communities.

David J. Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, which supports Black LGBTQ people, criticized Netflix’s decision to carry a comedy special on its platform exhibiting what he called “Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia,” according to the Washington Post.

Chappelle said in his special that he would no longer make jokes about transgender people in his standup routines.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Saeed Jones
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dave Chappelle declares he has no worries about getting canceled following Netflix controversy: 'I love it'

Dave Chappelle on Thursday laughed off any efforts to get him and his new Netflix special "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a screening of his documentary. The sold-out crowd also watched performances by Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Nas, Lizzo, poet Amir Sulaiman, Jeff Rose, Talib Kweli and more.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

Trans Comedian Flame Monroe Responds and Supports Dave Chappelle (videos)

Dave Chappelle’s fourth Netflix comedy instalment “The Closer” was just released pregnant with a boatload of controversy. The Closer is one of the most controversial routines of Chappelle’s comedy career. Chappelle had previously released a self-titled Special “Dave Chapelle” before that “Sticks and Stones” and finally “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans People#Transgender Woman#Netflix Co#Verge#Cnn#The Associated Press#Glaad
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Family of trans woman defends Dave Chappelle over controversial jokes

The family of Daphne Dorman, a trans woman who died by suicide in 2019, have defended Dave Chappelle over his controversial comments on the trans community. Chappelle made the references in his new Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included voicing his support for Harry Potter author JK Rowling. “They...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dave Chappelle ‘Closer’ Controversy Blast Radius Grows As Netflix Pink Slips Dismayed Staffer Over Leak

Now things are really getting messy. Netflix has today fired a long time employee who leaked confidential financial information in response to the streamer’s launch of Dave Chappelle’s controversial The Closer special on October 5. “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said Friday.”We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.” The employee in question is not Terra Field. The Northern California based senior software engineer posted pointed tweets about Chappelle’s trans...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Cancel culture: Dave Chappelle and other comedians who have taken sides

As cancel culture becomes more and more ubiquitous in show business, comedians are finding it particularly difficult to ignore. When one’s profession is to take the stage to shake up and lambaste pop culture and society, the odds that a joke or train of thought will venture into cancelable territory shoots up beyond even the most outspoken of celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ted Sarandos and Dave Chappelle Are Missing the Criticism’s Point (Column)

The second memo that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos issued to Netflix staff about Dave Chappelle and stand-up comedy only proves that he doesn’t understand why people are actually upset about how Chappelle approaches transgender people in his new special “The Closer.” In his first response, Sarandos emphasized that even if “some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited … our members enjoy it.” In the second, he again asserts Chappelle’s right to “artistic freedom.” In both, he underlines that neither he nor anyone with sign-off power at Netflix believe that Chappelle’s extensive material on transgender people crosses the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Trans Employee Who Criticized Netflix’s Release of Dave Chappelle Special Says ‘It Was Never About Dave’

Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who denounced Dave Chappelle’s “attacks [on] the trans community” in his new special “The Closer,” has elaborated on her criticism of the company’s defense for releasing the special. On Monday, Field shared an online essay titled “It Was Never About Dave” on her Medium blog. Field begins the essay by recounting a similar internal backlash that followed Netflix’s release of Chappelle’s previous special “Sticks & Stones” in 2019. “Two years ago when ‘Sticks & Stones’ released, the Black and Trans* ERGs came together and held very candid and vulnerable discussions about how the transphobic content of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ok Magazine

Dave Chappelle Appears Unbothered in Gay Mecca West Hollywood As Critics Call For Netflix To Yank Comedy Special Over Transphobic Remarks

Dave Chappelle appears unbothered AF as he left the Peppermint Club in LGBTQ+ haven West Hollywood, Calif. in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, October 7. The comedian reportedly performed a stand-up set at the celeb hotspot. The 48-year-old was snapped smoking a cig and sporting a casual outfit of dark pants and a distressed tee.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Jaclyn Moore Refuses to Work with Netflix Following Dave Chappelle Trans Comments

Transgender showrunner Jaclyn Moore refuses to work with Netflix in the future following comments that were made about the trans community in Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special. The writer and co-showrunner took to social media to explain her reason for stepping away from the billion-dollar streaming service. “After the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Admits “I Screwed Up Internal Communication” Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy, Says “Storytelling Has Impact On Real World”

Today was a big day for Netflix, which reported strong quarterly earnings and “mind-boggling” 142 million households that have sampled runaway hit Squid Game. But the celebration was subdued in the streamer’s upper echelons as the company is still reeling from the internal — and external — backlash against transphobic statements in Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special The Closer. While Chappelle had included anti-trans jokes in his act before, including in the 2019 Netflix special Stick and Stones, The Closer, which was delivered to the streamer a week before its release, struck a chord. The situation was exacerbated by two internal emails...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Talent to Support Employee Protest of Dave Chappelle

A rally in support of the Netflix trans employee walkout on Oct. 20, dubbed “Stand Up in Solidarity,” will present co-CEO Ted Sarandos with a list of “firm asks” and feature a PSA from stars including Angelica Ross, Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Eureka O’Hara and Colton Haynes. Organized by activist Ashlee Marie Preston, the in-person rally will take place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Netflix’s EPIC building in Hollywood and will feature creators, grassroots organizers and public figures coming together “to underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities,” according...
ADVOCACY
Audacy

Audacy

41K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy