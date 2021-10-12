Number of homeless children falls in W.Va.; lawmakers question the drop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education presented a preliminary report showing the number of students without homes per county and statewide. “I don’t think we have a good handle on the numbers at all, because it just doesn’t make sense that we would suddenly, during a pandemic, have a significantly fewer number of homeless students across the state of West Virginia,” said Democratic Sen. Stephen Baldwin, who represents Greenbrier County.www.whsv.com
