Tractor Supply Announces Annual Fall Paper Clover Campaign Supporting 4-H Youth

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced its 2021 Fall Paper Clover fundraising campaign in partnership with National 4-H Council. The semi-annual event raises money for 4-H programming nationwide, with 90% of funds used for state-level scholarships to 4-H camps and leadership experiences. Additionally, for the second consecutive year, the Company will match any donation made on a TSC Personal Credit Card, with no limit to the match.

Now in its 11 th year of partnership, Tractor Supply and 4-H have raised more than $15 million and impacted more than 100,000 students with scholarship funding for 4-H programs across the country. The campaign's success provides hands-on learning experiences through projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy living, civic engagement and more.

"The semi-annual Paper Clover fundraiser is an invaluable part of Tractor Supply's partnership of 4-H, as it directly supports access to programming that supports kids and teens in taking on some of our most critical societal issues," said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tractor Supply at Tractor Supply. "We can really see the difference that every donated dollar makes, ensuring that 100s of young people who want to participate in these learning experiences have the opportunity to do so. It is gratifying and exciting to see the support our Team Members and customers have around this fundraiser, and we hope this year's event proves to be another success."

Each Paper Clover donation benefits youth within the state where it was collected, providing access to experiential learning opportunities. 4-H also offers 4-H at Home, Virtual Camp and Camp in a Box for those unable to attend in-person events or without broadband access.

"Thanks to our 11-year partnership with Tractor Supply, its team members and the communities it serves, we have created thousands of opportunities for youth across the country to learn-by-doing," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council, the non-profit partner to 4-H. "A 4-H experience, whether it be camp or another leadership activity, equips a young person for success in school and career and helps develop the leaders of tomorrow."

Donations to the Fall Paper Clover fundraiser can be made in stores, at TractorSupply.com and through the Tractor Supply mobile app until Oct. 17. To learn more about Tractor Supply's annual support of National 4-H, please visit TractorSupply.com/4H.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006084/en/