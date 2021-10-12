CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than $30k For A Local Nonprofit

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors today, gathered its franchise owners and partners in Nashville, TN, last week for its annual Basecamp Leadership Retreat meant to coach and energize its growing base of U.S and international franchise owners.

The two-day event featured keynote speakers, legendary NBA star Bill Walton, and author and CEO of StoryBrand, Donald Miller, along with other coaching sessions to help leadership build successful businesses that put the real estate professional first. But, true to its purpose of opening doors, the highlight of the event was a team-builder during which attendees organized donated goods like cribs, diapers and toys for local nonprofit, Isaiah 117 House . Realty ONE Group's CEO and Founder, Kuba Jewgieniew , then wrapped the day by presenting the organization's co-founder with an $11,111 check, bringing the full contribution to more than $30,000.

" Our company's values were on full display at this leadership event, from our dynamic COOLTURE and love for each other to our business coaching and training, to our mission to give back and make an impact in local communities everywhere," said Jewgieniew .

More than 300 attendees fully embraced their first Basecamp in Nashville, celebrating at Omni Nashville's Barlines restaurant the first night. The group then toured one of two local, fast-growing Realty ONE Group Music City locations on the second evening, punctuating the retreat with a private reception on the historic General Jackson Boat on the final night.

Realty ONE Group is planning to gather again with its real estate professionals at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 3-5, 2022 for their annual ONE Summit event.

The UNBrokerage has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and western Canada and already this year announced that it will open in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica.

www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-one-group-leaders-gather-in-nashville-for-coaching-and-networking-while-raising-more-than-30k-for-a-local-nonprofit-301398481.html

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

