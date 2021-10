I had an interesting side adventure this week. Our wonderful food writers asked me, as well as other Seven Days peeps, to review Burlington's pizza spots for a piece in next week's issue. Now, I'm not going to go on about how much I love pizza, because everybody loves pizza, except those cursed by the gods to suffer from the lactose or the gluten. You have my deepest sympathies, for real. I tried one of those cauliflower pizzas one time, and it was the Guantánamo Bay of pizza.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO