EducationDynamics Releases Annual Survey Of The Higher Ed Landscape REPORT

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Dynamics, a market leader in higher education market research, marketing and enrollment growth, announces the release of their annual report - Survey of the Higher Ed Landscape: Assessing the State of Higher Education in 2021. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the current economic and behavioral factors that are shaping the world of non-traditional, adult and online higher education. The second year of severe disruptions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic has had a severe impact on the higher education landscape and has caused fundamental and lasting changes.

This report is an up-close look at what higher education institutions face as they try to stay competitive and appealing to a new type of student. EDDY's market research experts analyzed data ranging from student surveys to economic and enrollment trends, analyzed student demands and preferences, and summarized what schools need to do to better serve today's online and non-traditional students.

Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services for Education Dynamics, notes that "This second annual edition of the report provides an in-depth analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing higher education. We hope this will help schools better understand the landscape and external factors driving student behavior. Our mission is to help schools deliver an experience and outcomes that match the needs of today's students and delivers on the promise of higher education."

The EducationDynamics market research experts will also host a webinar in October 28 to discuss the report's findings and our expectations for the future state of higher ed.

The Higher Ed Landscape 2021 Report is now available to download for free.

About Education DynamicsEducation Dynamics is the industry leader in partnering with colleges and universities to attract, enroll, and retain adult students and meet their enrollment goals. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher education institutions, Education Dynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges. Delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g., paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to colleges and universities across the country. For more information, please visit: educationdynamics.com

Please Direct Inquiries to:

Eric McGeeDirector of Marketing & CommunicationsPhone: 561-912-1858Email: emcgee@educationdynamics.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educationdynamics-releases-annual-survey-of-the-higher-ed-landscape-report-301397300.html

SOURCE EducationDynamics

