VICKSBURG, Miss. (VDN) – Students at Redwood elementary school took part in their third annual “Redwood Farm Day”. Darlene Birdsong, cafeteria manager, says it’s an event where they get vendors to come in for students to look at animals along with different types of fruits and vegetables. During the event, students were able to participate in the fastest blueberry eating contest.

REDWOOD, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO