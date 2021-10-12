RAM Clinic still in need of volunteers
The Remote Area Medical Clinic coming to Gray next month is still in need of licensed dental and vision care providers to volunteer their time during the weekend event. "Remote Area Medical is glad to help bring free services to those in need in the Gray community," RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said in a press release. "This has been a challenging time, and access to health care is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need."
