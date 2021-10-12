CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

India vows to mainstream biodiversity across all sectors, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to mainstream biodiversity across all sectors in order to conserve nature, reverse its loss and to secure a healthy planet for the current and future generations, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday during a High-level ministerial segment of UN Biodiversity Conference 2021.

