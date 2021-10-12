CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Architecture Design Collaborative And Jamboree Housing Corporation's Heroes Landing Development Continues To Win Awards….

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is proud to be the architect of Orange County's largest permanent housing development for formerly homeless veterans. ADC and Jamboree Housing Corporation (JHC) teamed up over five years ago to design this development and the project was completed in 2020 to the delight of its veteran residents.

"The response from the community, city, county, and others in our industry has been amazing," said Chris Weimholt, Principal at Architecture Design Collaborative. "Along with our client JHC and their partners, we set out with the goal to provide a high-quality housing development that absolutely must be designed thoughtfully inside and out for its intended residents while also enhancing for the community.

"We could not be happier with the outcome, said Corey DeManty, Principal at Architecture Design Collaborative. ADC feels so fortunate to be part of a development that provides permanent housing for formerly homeless veterans, they have sacrificed so much for our nation's benefit, it feels great knowing that a few of them no longer have to worry about the hardships of being homeless."

Heroes Landing has been greatly accepted and acknowledged for the quality of the development. Below is a current list of awards that Heroes Landing has been selected for:

  • 2020: Winner - Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse Award, Turning Red Tape to Red Carpet Awards, Orange County Business Council
  • 2021: Grand Winner - Best Affordable Housing Community 30-60 du/acre, Gold Nugget Awards, Awards of Merit, Pacific Coast Builders Conference
  • 2021: Finalist - Best Supportive/Transitional Housing, Gold Nugget Awards, Awards of Merit, Pacific Coast Builders Conference
  • 2021: Finalist - Best Special Needs Development, Affordable Housing Finance Reader's Choice Awards
  • 2021: Grand Winner - Affordable, Multifamily Executive Awards

For more information on Architecture Design Collaborative please visit https://adcollaborative.com.

About Architecture Design CollaborativeArchitecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/architecture-design-collaborative-and-jamboree-housing-corporations-heroes-landing-development-continues-to-win-awards-301398475.html

SOURCE Architecture Design Collaborative

