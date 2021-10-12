CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

State police arrest Oklahoma doctor after woman found dead in Chicot County

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjGOI_0cP7Vuor00

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. – Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police arrested an Oklahoma physician wanted for murder Monday afternoon in Chicot County.

According to investigators 34-year-old Dr. Tyler Tait of Tahlequah, Oklahoma was taken into custody at Lake Village and is now being held at the Chicot County Jail facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Arkansas State Police have been asked by the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of 37-year-old Moria Kinsey of Talequah.

Deputies responded to reports of a woman in need of medical assistance.  When they arrived at 12:15 p.m. they found Kinsey lying outside a parked vehicle alongside Highway 65, just two miles north of Lake Village. Kinsey was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Tait was also found near the vehicle.

State police special agents examined the vehicle which Tait and Kinsey had traveled from Mississippi in, and discovered evidence of a physical fight inside.

After being interviewed Monday night, deputies say he was placed in custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

faith no more......
6d ago

So what evidence do they have on him being in the vehicle?? how do you suspect him??? give us better info

Reply
3
