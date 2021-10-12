CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

PG&E Restoring Power, But Another Smaller Shutoff Already On The Horizon

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD (CBS13) — As PG&E crews restore power to thousands after on Tuesday, another Public Safety Power Shutoff may already be on the horizon. The utility cut power to 24,000 customers in 23 counties on Monday. Nearly 1,500 patrol units and dozens of helicopters are now examining more than 2,500 transmission and distribution lines to make sure they aren’t damaged.

CBS San Francisco

PG&E Blames Overnight Power Pole Fires On Rain, Dust, Dirt, Salt Accumulation

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The sprinkling of rain on Sunday night proved too much for some Bay Area power lines. The first rainfall of the autumn season caused multiple PG&E power poles to catch fire, in a phenomenon the company has dubbed “electrical flashover.” Sunday night’s cold front brought only a light drizzle, with much of the region seeing trace amounts of precipitation in the late evening. By 8pm, power poles inexplicably began catching fire, from San Francisco to Pleasanton. Residents captured and shared the fires on social media. In most instances, first responders arrived quickly to douse the flames. Wind caused...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fairfield, CA
Yolo, CA
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
California Government
Colusa, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thousands In Carmichael Have Power Restored After SMUD Outage

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Thousands of customers had their power back on in Carmichael after another SMUD outage Sunday night. According to the outage map on the SMUD website, 3,836 customers were without power as of 9:30 p.m. The outage occurred just before 9:15 p.m. The utility fully restored power a little before 10:45 p.m. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but the outage was one of multiple that occurred Sunday evening as rain returned to the area. A weather system brought rain to the city and throughout Northern California and snow to the Sierra. Earlier in the evening, approximately 23,000 SMUD customers were without power near Rancho Cordova and Mather Field due to a separate outage. Power for that outage has been fully restored.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KGET

UPDATE: PG&E to restore power after Thursday’s PSPS

Update (10/15) — PG&E has determined the weather conditions are safe for the power to be restored after yesterday’s PSPS. Those affected by the PSPS should expect to have power back on between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to PG&E. At this time PG&E crews are patrolling and inspecting the de-energized lines to make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Power Restored To Nearly All PG&E Customers; More PSPS Outages Imminent

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — PG&E officials announced Tuesday night that the utility had restored power to “essentially all” of the roughly 25,000 customers in 23 counties where a power shutoff began the day before to reduce wildfire risk during windy conditions. The actions, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Reduces Scope Of Thursday’s Possible Shutoffs; 6K Customers Across 11 Counties Could Still Lose Power

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — PG&E crews restored power to thousands on Tuesday, but another Public Safety Power Shutoff may already be on the horizon this week. The utility cut power to 24,000 customers in 23 counties on Monday. Nearly 1,500 patrol units and dozens of helicopters are now examining more than 2,500 transmission and distribution lines to make sure they aren’t damaged. But even as the lights come back on for some residents, many of the counties impacted by this latest shutoff could have their power turned off again by Thursday. PG&E officials say they are monitoring dry offshore winds that could make their way back into the region. Weather forecasts have been changing, leading to PG&E removing nearly 23,000 customers across eight counties from Thursday’s possible power shutoff. Still, PG&E officials say some 6,200 customers across 11 counties could lose power. This includes parts of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo.  
FAIRFIELD, CA
sfbayca.com

PG&E cancels Contra Costa planned shutoffs, reduces North Bay scope

PG&E announced Wednesday it has reduced the scope of a planned power shutoff that the utility could implement early Thursday morning due to a dry and windy weather forecast. The planned outages, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, could affect about 16,000 customers in 12 counties, down from an initially announced 29,000 customers in 19 counties, according to the utility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E reduces scope of potential power outages

OAKLAND, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric on Wednesday reduced the anticipated scope of power shutoffs as a forecasted wind event weakened for some areas. In the latest update from PG&E on the possible outages, the utility said it may cut power to 16,000 customers in 12 counties across Northern California, down from the initial 26,000 customers it had warned.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

PG&E drops plans for power shutoffs Thursday

The Latest – Thursday, Oct. 14 PG&E said the majority of customers who may have lost their power in a planned shutoff Thursday are in the clear “as offshore winds trend weaker.” Roughly 670 Kern County customers may still have their power turned off by the utility Thursday around midnight, PG&E said. Original story below: […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ksro.com

PG&E Starts Restoring Power to Some Affected by the PSPS

Customers have started to gain power back as PG&E power shutoffs continue in California counties. Those counties include Sonoma, Lake, and Napa counties and more than 6,500 customers in the North Bay have been impacted since the shutoffs began yesterday morning. PG&E aims for full restoration by later tonight. The decision to cut power was due to forecasted winds that have the potential to start wildfires.
NAPA, CA

