BPD releases video of Aug. 9th officer-involved shooting

Bakersfield Police Department released video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 9th in Southwest Bakersfield.

The video includes a debriefing with body camera footage of the shooting and a summary of information known to the officers at the time of the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the California Department of Justice.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available," said Chief of Police Greg Terry. "We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

Bakersfield Police officials received a trio of calls early morning Aug. 9th about a suspect that had been discharging a firearm and was in a green Chevy truck.

Two of those calls came from relatives of the suspect and all three calls came from separate locations..including a construction sight at Buena Vista Road and Panama Lane.

"I’m a security guard this guy just fired a gun at us.”

Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the driver inside in the 4700 block of Blossom Valley Lane.

At that point a short pursuit begins which ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle into a barrier wall.

That person got out of his vehicle and opened fire on officers then fled over the concrete wall and into a nearby neighborhood.

Video from BPD states due to the sudden order of events responding officers weren’t able to activate their body cameras leading up to the shooting, video captured moments after the two parties exchange gunfire.

The suspect was eventually found hiding in a trash can

The release saying he charged at responders before being shot by five officers.

The man died at the scene and one officer suffered minor injuries. A number of firearms were found near the scene belonging to the man who was killed.

The incident is being investigated by the California Department of Justice.

The suspect’s identity hasn't been released yet.

SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THE VIDEO DISTURBING: Here is a link to the video which is age restricted