Lockett: Resident adds opposition to billboards

I write this one last time to express my continuing opposition to the Loop 303 billboard issue on the Oct. 19 agenda of the Surprise City Council. At a Planning and Zoning workshop Sept. 21 at Surprise City Hall, Bill Lally of Tiffany and Bosco, P.A. moderated a PowerPoint presentation to explain placement of three billboards (although Surprise P & Z had only tentatively approved one billboard, and forwarded it for final approval to Surprise City Council in August). I assume it was the same presentation that was ultimately turned down by city officials in May. It should be noted that the posting notice for these originally proposed billboards were very close to where the billboard(s) would be erected and not within eyeshot of vehicle or foot traffic, and close to or under the powerline grids. Not enough traffic to bring attention to the project, but compliant within the scope of the requirement to post.