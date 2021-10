A man working in West Bloomfield was tragically killed on Monday when he got caught in a wood chipper and later passed away. There aren't many details that have been released but what we do know is that the incident happened around 9 am on Monday. According to WDIV, the man was working with a crew that included three other guys on Champlain Circle near Middlebelt and Lone Pine roads. At some point, while they were working the man got caught in a wood chipper. How he got caught or what part of his body got caught is unclear at the moment.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO