BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver attempting to illegally pass another vehicle crashed head-on Monday morning west of Omaha, sending at least two people to the hospital. The driver of a red Ford F-250 was taken to Bergan Mercy by LifeNet suffering critical injuries after being ejected from the car. The other driver of a Ford F-350 was taken to Bergan Mercy as well suffering minor injures to the legs and head after the car uncontrollably rolled, “about a 1/8 of a mile to the east of the bridge on Pawnee Rd,” according to the release.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO