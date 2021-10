Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Toney Turner. Toney started Kevlar K9 here in the Wichita area, an organization that trains service dogs and matches them with Veterans to help them with a multitude of challenges. Whether it’s PTSD, seizures from traumatic brain injuries, or diabetes, these dogs are very task oriented. This month, Toney is holding a supply drive for the things he needs to train these dogs and to help the Veterans that he helps, who are never expected to pay. Thank you Toney for your passion and THANK YOU for your service.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO