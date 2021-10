Black-owned small businesses were much less likely to receive federal coronavirus relief loans from small banks than they were from online lenders, a new study concluded. Researchers found that Black-owned small businesses were 70 percent more likely to get Paycheck Protection Program loans from online companies, probably because those lenders — known as financial technology companies, or fintechs — use automated systems that don’t have the racial biases that small bankers may bring to the table when approving borrowers for loans, according to the New York University study.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO