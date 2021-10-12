CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Without trust we have nothing…” New trailer lands for ‘The Shrink Next Door’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV has launched a new trailer for the Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd series ‘The Shrink Next Door.’. Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, the series follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenceless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.

www.heyuguys.com

theplaylist.net

‘Shrink Next Door’ Trailer: Psychiatrist Paul Rudd Exploits His Hapless Patient Will Ferrell

Who can you trust? It’s a hard question to face, especially when it comes to those tasked with protecting us. “The Shrink Next Door” tackles one such story of a psychiatrist and his patient. This Apple TV+ project may seem hard to believe but its narrative is rooted in one twisted true story. Originally appearing as a podcast, this tale tackles the dark motives of one person’s quest to control another.
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Robin Givens Returns to ‘Head of the Class’ First Look, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Premiere Date, ‘Squid Game’ Tops ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Ordered, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Return Date, Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ and More!

We have our first look at HBO Max’s upcoming Head of the Class reboot series. Robin Givens returns to the series which originally aired on ABC from 1986 – 1991. The ten episode season will premiere November 4. Apple TV+’s new limited series The Shrink Next Door has been given...
heyuguys.com

Trailer drops for George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for the George Clooney directed movie ‘The Tender Bar.’. The film tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colourful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar.
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ lands Jason Segel comedy series 'Shrinking'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — "Shrinking" follows the story of a grieving therapist, played by Segel, who "begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives — including his own."
heyuguys.com

“What if hope is all we have?…” Trailer for the third & final season of ‘Dickinson’ arrives

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third and final season of ‘Dickinson,’ featuring and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld. In the third and final season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive and whether the future can be better than the past.
film-book.com

THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR (2021) TV Mini-series Trailer: Psychiatrist Paul Rudd changes then Takes Over Will Ferrell’s Life [Apple TV+]

Apple TV+‘s The Shrink Next Door (2021) TV mini-series trailer has been released. The Shrink Next Door trailer stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Casey Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, Gable Swanlund, Richard Aaron Anderson, Sarayu Blue, Kesia Brooke, Bob Glouberman, Allan Wasserman, Mathew Trent Hunnicutt, and Amir Talai. Crew. Jesse Peretz and...
heyuguys.com

Main trailer arrives for ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Entertainment One has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mum (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!
heyuguys.com

“My brother was a revolutionary…” New trailer lands for ‘Zeros and Ones’

In what seems to be Ethan Hawke week, Lionsgate has debuted a new trailer for ‘Zeros and Ones, featuring the man himself. The gritty, tense political thriller set on one deadly night in Rome. Called to the city to stop an imminent terrorist bombing, soldier J.J. (Hawke) desperately seeks news of his imprisoned rebel brother, Justin (also Hawke), who holds knowledge that could thwart the attack. Navigating the capital’s darkened streets, J.J. races to a series of ominous encounters, hoping to keep the Vatican from being blown to bits.
Distractify

The Trailer for 'Scream 5' Just Dropped and We Have All the Scary Deets

It has been 25 years since we first stepped foot in Woodsboro, Calif., where a killer was targeting the town's teens in Scream. Wearing a ghost mask and brandishing the world's largest knife, he hunted one girl in particular — Sydney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell). One by one, he picked off her friends until she was the final girl. Of course, though, that wasn't the final movie.
heyuguys.com

Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Jack Dylan Grazer & the filmmakers on the making of ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

After premiering at the 65th London Film Festival, 20th Century Studio’s animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ hits cinemas this week. We sat down with the film’s stars Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms as well as filmmakers Sarah Smith (director & co-writer), Peter Baynham (co-writer), Jean-Philippe Vine (director) and Octavio Rodriguez (co-director) to talk about the film.
Variety

Hulu Releases First Look at Gillian Anderson in ‘The Great’ (TV News Roundup)

Hulu released a first look at Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother Joanna in Season 2 of “The Great,” which premieres Nov. 19. The comedy-drama, billed as “anti-historical,” satirizes the story of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine in the series, which charts Catherine’s rise to power as well as her marriage to Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star. Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 2 will see Catherine coup Peter and take the throne for herself, after which she...
The Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Limited Series

Hulu’s limited series Candy, about an infamous 1980 murder case in Texas, has added Pablo Schreiber to its cast. Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, Paramount+’s Halo) will join Jessica Biel (who took over the title role from Elisabeth Moss) and Melanie Lynskey in the cast of the true-crime drama. He’ll play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband and father whose wife Betty (Lynskey) is mysteriously killed with an ax in their home. Biel is playing Candy Montgomery, a woman who had a a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand...
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
Variety

‘Ozark’s’ Final Season to Premiere in January 2022 on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The final season of “Ozark” will premiere Jan. 21, 2022 on Netflix with its first seven episodes. The second seven-episode half of the season will then follow later in the year. “Ozark” follows the Byrde family’s criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. As patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) put it in the series premiere back in 2017, “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.” That quote is laid over the beginning of a teaser for the final season, implying it will come back to haunt him in the show’s final run. The final season stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia...
TVLine

TVLine Items: John Wick Prequel Casts Winston, New P.D. Boss and More

Starz’s John Wick prequel series The Continental has found its Winston Scott: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Originals) will star as the younger version of Ian McShane’s movie character, our sister site Deadline reports. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the three-night event takes John Wick fans back to 1975 New York City, where a young criminal named Winston Scott (Woodell) navigates the city’s nefarious underbelly in an attempt to take control of The Continental, a notorious hangout for all manner of ne’er-do-wells. As previously reported, Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Also joining the ensemble, per Variety, are Mishel Prada...
heyuguys.com

Danny DeVito joins cast for Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

Danny DeVito has jumped on Disney’s upcoming family adventure pic ‘Haunted Mansion.’. DeVito will play the role of a smug professor. He joins LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson on the cast. Venturing down the same route as the Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt lead ‘Jungle Cruise, the...
