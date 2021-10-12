“Without trust we have nothing…” New trailer lands for ‘The Shrink Next Door’
Apple TV has launched a new trailer for the Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd series ‘The Shrink Next Door.’. Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, the series follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenceless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.www.heyuguys.com
