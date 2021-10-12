CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

ACC contemplates future home of conference headquarters

By STEVE REED
westplainsdailyquill.net
 10 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Commissioner Jim Phillips said the Atlantic Coast Conference is examining whether its conference headquarters should remain in Greensboro or consider relocating …....

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Lea: The ACC's growth should not include headquarters moving

George Bernard Shaw said, "Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds can't change anything." Whether we like it or not, college sports is constantly changing – and drastically. Now players can get paid from their name, image and likeness. They can also transfer and immediately play at their new school, instead of sitting for a year. Another change is coming when the 2022-23 basketball season begins. For the first time in 42 years Coach Mike Krzyzewski will not be roaming the sidelines for Duke.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc#Ap
westplainsdailyquill.net

Louisville prepares to open season without coach Chris Mack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chris Mack will have a lot of time on his hands in November watching Louisville basketball from a distance. The fourth-year Cardinals coach is this season by the school …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSOC Charlotte

ACC commissioner talks HQ analysis, league’s future

CHARLOTTE — This week marked the return of the Atlantic Coast Conference to Charlotte, this time for men’s and women’s college basketball media days. Held in an uptown hotel, the preseason promotional binge is one of many connections the city has with the Greensboro-based conference — a conference that is under new leadership and pondering its future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest Basketball ACC Tipoff press conference Q&A

Wake Forest Basketball took center stage at ACC Tipoff, with coach Steve Forbes, guard Daivien Williamson and wing Isaiah Mucius taking part of a press conference in the main hall of the Charlotte Marriott City Center Tuesday afternoon. Here's the complete Q&A from that portion of the event. 2020 was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wabi.tv

Husson brings home conference hardware

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson women’s tennis team won the North Atlantic Conference Championship for the fourth year in a row over the weekend. Now the Eagles await their chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament in the spring. “We’re just really supportive and encouraging of each other. I...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
westplainsdailyquill.net

Analysis: At midseason, No. 1 Georgia a rock amid the upsets

There is no defensive revolution in college football this season. The dominant defense of the top-ranked Bulldogs has been one of the biggest storylines in the first half of a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
GEORGIA STATE
westplainsdailyquill.net

Demon Deacons' Forbes looks for fresh start in 2nd season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Steve Forbes spent last year as a new head coach trying to build a foundation amid the starts and stops of the COVID-19 pandemic. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
FOOTBALL
westplainsdailyquill.net

Cunane, No. 5 NC State headline preseason ACC picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-ranked North Carolina State will open the season as the Atlantic Coast Conference favorite, while senior center Elissa Cunane is the preseason player of the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
GREENSBORO, NC
westplainsdailyquill.net

US women tie South Korea 0-0, snap 22-match home win streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. women's national team had its 22-match winning streak on home soil snapped Thursday night in a scoreless draw against a surprisingly resilient South Korean …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
SPORTS
westplainsdailyquill.net

Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State knocked off 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
westplainsdailyquill.net

What code? NASCAR drivers lament lack of on-track etiquette

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tensions are high at every level of NASCAR as its grueling, 11-month season enters the homestretch with three weeks remaining to crown three series champions. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

Stats Corner: Current Best of the Future Conferences

As we are about halfway through the season and the realignment has sort of made itself clear, we are going to look at how the future conferences compare to each other in this season to give some idea of how they will look in a couple years. For a recap, Texas and Oklahoma started it off by leaving the BIG 12 for the SEC, the Big 12 took Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF from the American Conference. The American Conference is reportedly taking Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UT San Antonio, and UAB from Conference USA. The Mountain West kept everyone, and did not add any schools, ignoring a Stats Corner proposed PAC 12/MWC merger, and the Sun Belt conference is probably feeling nervous about now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

ACC notebook: Is the conference already eliminated from the College Football Playoff?

Jim Phillips, the new-ish ACC commissioner, went against the grain in July. While rumors and reports of a 12-team College Football Playoff swirled — and many considered how early the changes could take effect — Phillips poured cold water on the ACC’s interest at the conference’s media days, acknowledging justifiable concerns about the proposal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Duke falls to Georgia Tech 31-27 in ACC Home Opener

Duke Football needed a big win in their ACC Home Opener against Georgia Tech to stem negative momentum after the blowout loss to North Carolina last weekend. Through one half of play, the Blue Devils fought evenly with the Yellow Jackets and went in to the break. With two interceptions...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy