ACC contemplates future home of conference headquarters

As we are about halfway through the season and the realignment has sort of made itself clear, we are going to look at how the future conferences compare to each other in this season to give some idea of how they will look in a couple years. For a recap, Texas and Oklahoma started it off by leaving the BIG 12 for the SEC, the Big 12 took Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF from the American Conference. The American Conference is reportedly taking Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UT San Antonio, and UAB from Conference USA. The Mountain West kept everyone, and did not add any schools, ignoring a Stats Corner proposed PAC 12/MWC merger, and the Sun Belt conference is probably feeling nervous about now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO