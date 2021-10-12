Lightning vs. Penguins: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch NHL 2021 season opener

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins open up the 2021 NHL season Tuesday night on a new channel. Fans will have to turn to ESPN starting Monday night to catch NHL action this year (or sign up for a streaming service like fuboTV) as the league lands with a new network. The Lightning come into this game as the reigning Stanley Cup champions, taking the title earlier this year against the Montreal Canadiens. On the other side, the Penguins will be looking to make another push behind Sidney Crosby, but will be without Evgeni Malkin to start the season.