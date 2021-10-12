CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning vs. Penguins: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch NHL 2021 season opener

By Nick O'Malley
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins open up the 2021 NHL season Tuesday night on a new channel. Fans will have to turn to ESPN starting Monday night to catch NHL action this year (or sign up for a streaming service like fuboTV) as the league lands with a new network. The Lightning come into this game as the reigning Stanley Cup champions, taking the title earlier this year against the Montreal Canadiens. On the other side, the Penguins will be looking to make another push behind Sidney Crosby, but will be without Evgeni Malkin to start the season.

KSN News

Journey to Beijing: NHL players return to Olympics

(NEXSTAR) – The National Hockey League first began sending its players to the Olympics in Nagano in 1998, and that continued for the next four winter Olympics through Sochi in 2014. “It was a great feeling to be in front of the fans,” said Zemgus Girgensons, a forward for the Buffalo Sabres who competed for […]
NHL
The Independent

NHL star suspended for submitting fake Covid vaccine card

Canadian ice hockey player Evander Kane has been suspended from the National Hockey League (NHL) for submitting a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate.The San Jose Sharks player was suspended for 21 games of NHL, a North American ice hockey league where teams from the US and Canada participate, for an “established violation” of the league’s Covid-19 protocol. “I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL Covid protocols,” Kane said in a statement released by the NHL players’ association. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take...
NHL
