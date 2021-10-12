Braves starting outfielder tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of NLDS Game 4

ATLANTA — The Braves vs. Brewers, National League Divisional Series matchup continues Tuesday afternoon with the two teams squaring off in Game 4.

The Braves will be taking the field without one of their starters after outfielder Jorge Soler tested positive for COVID-19. He is being replaced by outfielder Cristian Pache until Soler is cleared to return.

Soler was set to lead off the lineup, but with him out of the game, the Braves will have a different hitter leading off. Dansby Swanson has been moved to the lead off spot for Tuesday’s game.

Atlanta won Game 3 Monday afternoon 3-0, giving them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five games series.

A win Tuesday afternoon and the Braves would advance to the National League Championship Series against the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants series.

WATCH CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT NOON FOR LIVE PREGAME COVERAGE

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Game Information:

First Pitch: 5:15 p.m. (Game on TBS, 680 The Fan Radio)

Starting Pitchers: Charlie Morton starts for Atlanta. Morton pitched seven innings in game one, giving up only two runs. Milwaukee has not announced their starting pitcher at this time.

Tickets: As of early Tuesday morning, tickets were still available. Check the Braves Website for more information

Weather: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says to expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 70s at game time.

Series Recap: The biggest storyline in the series has been pitching. Braves starting pitchers have given up two runs in three games. The last two starters, Max Fried and Ian Anderson have not given up a single run.

Milwaukee won Game 1, 2-1, on the strength of a seventh inning homerun by Rowdy Tellez off of Charlie Morton. The Braves won Game 2, 3-0, thanks to a two-run third inning and a sixth inning home run by Austin Riley.

Game 3 featured Anderson and four relief pitchers combining for a shutout with Joc Pederson’s pinch hit, three run homer being the difference maker.

Game 4 preview: Both teams face a decision on what to do with their starting pitchers. Does Milwaukee, facing elimination, bring back game one starter Corbin Burnes on short rest? Do they use another starter? Do they try a bullpen game? Burnes was arguably one of the league’s best pitchers in 2021, but has he gotten enough rest to start?

The Braves have decided to put the ball in the hands of Charlie Morton to start the game. Morton threw six shutout innings in game one, before giving up the homerun to Tellez in the seventh inning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Should Milwaukee win the game, game five would be played Thursday in Milwaukee. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 5:07 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group