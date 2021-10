Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Loveland - This beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Loveland has a kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, and modern appliances. The kitchen flows into to the living/family room where there is access to the large bi-level deck to enjoy outdoor living. The home has USB Quick-charge ports built-in in every bedroom + 6 ports in the kitchen. American Standard Vormax self-cleaning toilets (they still need to be cleaned, but much less often than a regular toilet) are installed in the bathrooms. LED lighting is installed throughout the house. Each bedroom has oversized closets with built -in organizers. There is also floored, lighted storage space over the garage with a pull-down staircase for easy access. Washer/dryer hook-up available. The owner has scheduled installation for a wallbox charger for electric vehicle in November. Loveland School District. WeybridgeRealty.com. For inquiries call 513-407-8069 ext. 6.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO