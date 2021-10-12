New Amazon distribution center coming to Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Amazon distribution center is coming to a Twin Cities suburb. The 517,000-square-foot facility will open in Woodbury late next summer. The center is expected to generate 500 jobs and may add another 500 during the holiday season. It’ll be Amazon’s third large-scale facility in the metropolitan area behind an 855,000-square-foot facility in Shakopee and a 750,000-square-foot facility opening this fall in Lakeville.