Oxford, AL

Witches Ride & Walk on Main

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211JCJ_0cP7NuXB00

Saturday, October 23, 2021

5:00 pm

Event by Historic Main Street Oxford Historic Downtown Oxford, Alabama Public Event Please make plans to join us on Saturday, October 23 at 5 PM for our 2nd Annual Witches Ride and Walk on Main. The Witches Ride & Walk is a spirited ride and walk through Historic Downtown Oxford along Main Street, Snow Street, Choccolocco Street, and Oak Street. Proceeds from registrations will directly benefit the programs of Historic Main Street Oxford. We are encouraging families to join the fun this year. Children and gentlemen are eligible to register and participate this year! Link for registration: https://form.jotform.com/212425293392152 .
. #HistoricMainStreetOxford
#HistoricDowntownOxfordAl
#OxfordAl
#OxfordAlabama
#MainStreetOxfordAlabama
#MainStreetAlabama
#MainStreetAmerica
#ShopOxfordAl
#VisitOxfordAl
#ChoccoloccoStreet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJzh6_0cP7NuXB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzMgG_0cP7NuXB00

#Local Events#The Witches Ride Walk#Historic Downtown Oxford
Lifestyle
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

