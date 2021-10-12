Witches Ride & Walk on Main
Saturday, October 23, 2021
5:00 pmEvent by Historic Main Street Oxford Historic Downtown Oxford, Alabama Public Event Please make plans to join us on Saturday, October 23 at 5 PM for our 2nd Annual Witches Ride and Walk on Main. The Witches Ride & Walk is a spirited ride and walk through Historic Downtown Oxford along Main Street, Snow Street, Choccolocco Street, and Oak Street. Proceeds from registrations will directly benefit the programs of Historic Main Street Oxford. We are encouraging families to join the fun this year. Children and gentlemen are eligible to register and participate this year! Link for registration: https://form.jotform.com/212425293392152 .
