Witches Ride & Walk on Main

The Longleaf Botanical Gardens will host a Succulent and Pumpkin Workshop. In this succulent and pumpkin workshop, participants will make a unique fall table decoration to take home. A beautiful pumpkin topped with succulents will brighten any Halloween or Thanksgiving display for up to 8 weeks with proper care. Master Gardener Patricia Patty will lead the pumpkin centerpiece creation. Succulents can survive for long periods of time without attention and make excellent house plants during the winter. Succulents are an excellent choice for outside color during the hot Alabama summers. In this workshop, you will use several colorful varieties to top your pumpkin. At the end of the season, you can pot them up for a wonderful container display.

GARDENING ・ 20 HOURS AGO