You've heard the saying that goes something like, not a day goes by that you learn something new. Right? Well, today is that day for me. I've seen this done quite often on the loop in Tyler and Longview and elsewhere in East Texas, but had no idea that it had a term. So when you're sitting at a traffic light and you're by a truck running diesel fuel and the light turns green and they all of a sudden take off and leave behind a huge cloud of black smoke behind that is shooting from their tailpipes, well, that is referred to as 'rolling coal'. It doesn't necessarily have to happen when a truck is stopped either, it can happen even when they're already moving.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO