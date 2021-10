SAN ANGELO, TX – Two people were injured in a shooting on Friday night near the Angelo State University campus. According to the Angelo State Police Department, during the morning hours of Oct. 8, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Harrison for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found two victims who had sustained minor injuries. Police confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody but has not revealed their identity. ASU sent out an alert to staff and students regarding the incident but claim no one from ASU was…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO