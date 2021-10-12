Ben Santer on ‘separating’ and his ‘small part’ in understanding of climate science
Separating is hard. I’ve spent most of my scientific career trying to separate observed climate records into human-caused signals and the background noise of natural variability. It’s been challenging and fascinating work. Challenging because so many different human and natural factors affect Earth’s climate. Each factor varies in space and time. We’ll never have perfect understanding of these variations.yaleclimateconnections.org
