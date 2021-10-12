CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ben Santer on ‘separating’ and his ‘small part’ in understanding of climate science

By Benjamin Santer
yaleclimateconnections.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeparating is hard. I’ve spent most of my scientific career trying to separate observed climate records into human-caused signals and the background noise of natural variability. It’s been challenging and fascinating work. Challenging because so many different human and natural factors affect Earth’s climate. Each factor varies in space and time. We’ll never have perfect understanding of these variations.

yaleclimateconnections.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Climate System#Llnl
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Countries Historically Responsible for the Climate Emergency

The U.S. — by some distance — is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions from 1850 through to the present day, according to analysis published Tuesday by research group Carbon Brief. The research comes less than a month before the start of a critically important U.N. climate summit,...
ENVIRONMENT
the university of hawai'i system

Nobel Prize in physics awarded to 2 pioneers of climate science

Two pioneers of climate research share this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics, both with ties to the International Pacific Research Center (IPRC) and the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Klaus Hasselmann and Syukuro “Suki” Manabe were recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences “for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.”
EARTH SCIENCE
Scientific American

Why the Physics Nobel Honored Climate Science and Complex Systems

It is an underappreciated irony that talking about complex systems is difficult. “There is no clear definition of complex systems,” says Kunihiko Kaneko, a physicist at the University of Tokyo. “But roughly speaking, there are many interacting elements, and they often show chaotic or dynamic behavior.”. This year, for the...
EARTH SCIENCE
uconn.edu

Understanding How a Crab’s Complex Life Cycle Will Respond to Climate Change

For many marine animals, like the Dungeness crab, seasonality and timing are components of complex life cycles, where disruptions can have serious implications for the population. Understanding how climate change will impact each life stage is no small undertaking when considering all variables and moving parts in a changing environment. Despite these challenges, this information is vital for sustainable fishery management and to inform new conservation strategies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
Phys.org

The most influential climate science paper of all time

After the second world war, many of Japan's smartest scientists found jobs in North American laboratories. Syukuro (Suki) Manabe, a 27-year-old physicist, was part of this brain drain. He was working on weather forecasting but left Japan in 1958 to join a new research project by the US Weather Service to develop a numerical model that could be used to study the climate.
SCIENCE
Grist

Climate science for the win

It’s Wednesday, October 6, and the physicists who first explained climate change won a Nobel Prize. On Tuesday, the physicists Syukuro Manabe, from Japan, German-native Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi, of Italy, won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking contributions to understanding complex physical systems — including modelling Earth’s climate and predicting global warming, in the case of Manabe and Hasselman.
EARTH SCIENCE
BBC

Climate change: Voices from global south muted by climate science

Climate change academics from some of the regions worst hit by warming are struggling to be published, according to a new analysis. The study looked at 100 of the most highly cited climate research papers over the past five years. Less than 1% of the authors were based in Africa,...
ENVIRONMENT
Jamestown Sun

WeatherTalk: Calibrating climate change using attribution science

One of the points of debate about climate change has been leveraging the claim that climate change is causing more extreme weather against the fact that weather has always been prone to extremes. Weather is naturally variable and there have always been droughts, heat waves, severe storms and floods. Climate change does not cause these things, but it can make them more intense or cause them to happen more frequently. A recent article in Phys.org has cast illumination on the method of attribution science.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Climate change, science and COP26: have your say

As countries prepare to negotiate over climate action at the COP26 summit, Nature takes readers’ temperature and questions. You have full access to this article via your institution. It’s been more than three decades since the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its first findings about global...
ENVIRONMENT
thenevadaindependent.com

Heartland climate-denier conference promises plenty of political science

Las Vegas is famous for its entertaining shows in a make-believe setting, so surely it was only a matter of time before the Heartland Institute brought its climate-science denial conference to the Strip to no less an iconic property than Caesars Palace. Starting Friday, that’s where you’ll find this year’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
emerson.edu

For Next Novel, Reiken to Study Climate Science in Germany

Writing, Literature & Publishing Professor Frederick Reiken recently was awarded a fellowship that will take him to Germany for nine months, and possibly to a location teeming with coral. Starting in September 2022, Reiken will be a Writer-in-Residence at Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg Institute for Advanced Study in Delmenhorst, Germany, which promotes excellent...
BOSTON, MA
Davis Enterprise

Per Capita: Women and climate science

The climate crisis can be viewed through many lenses. Couple that to my inbox periodically resembling a stack of paper the height of the printed version of the federal budget and really important stuff can get buried and lost. This column is about one of those and was sent to me by my friend Wendell way back in March.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030â¯than what would be consistent withâ¯the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Even the less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Why we must embrace geoengineering and other technologies to stop the climate crisis

Recent adverse climate events — such as summer wildfires — have given Canadians something to worry about. Despite reports that most countries are not on track to meet their 2030 emissions targets to keep the Earth’s warming to within 1.5 C to 2 C, many continue to pin their hopes on fulfilling the goals of the Paris Agreement. Diplomacy aside, it’s time to do more than agree to cut emissions. Some scientists say an engineered climate recovery must be taken seriously, with aggressive and deliberate management strategies put in place. We need to cultivate citizen interest and government support for research...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

The Key Insight That Defined 50 Years of Climate Science

Look out the nearest window and imagine, if you can, an invisible column of air. It sits directly on the tufts of grass, penetrates clear through any clouds or birds above, and ends only at the black pitch of space. Now envision a puff of heat rising through this column, passing through all the layers of the atmosphere on its journey. What happens as it rises? Where does it go? The answer to that simple question is surprisingly, even ominously important for the climate. But for nearly a century, the world’s best scientists struggled to resolve it.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy