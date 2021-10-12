Bruce A. Blakeman, Nassau County Executive
Bruce Blakeman is running for Nassau County Executive. Blakeman, 65, a former presiding officer of the Nassau Legislature, serves as a Hempstead Town Councilman and was Deputy Supervisor under former Democratic Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen. He upset party operations in 2017 election when he endorsed Gillen against GOP Supervisor Anthony Santino. However, in 2019, Blakeman endorsed Republican Don Clavin, then Hempstead's longtime Receiver of Taxes, who went on to defeat Gillen.www.newsday.com
