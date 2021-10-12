Gurnee opening new Fire Station 3 on Wednesday

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS GLENSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT: 2022 CHILLER REPLACEMENT Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Library Trustees of the Glenside Public Library District for the proposed 2022 Chiller Replacement project until 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, the 11th of November 2021, at the Glenside Public Library, 25 East Fullerton Avenue, Glendale Heights, lllinois 60139. At that time, bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. A complete set of project bid documents including plans, specifications, project bid form, instructions to bidders, and a written scope of work will be lssued and available for bidders after 9:00 a.m. on Friday the 15th of October,2021 and available electronically by contacting via email Dan McCurdy, AMSCO Engineering, |nc. 5115 Belmont Road, Downers Grove, lllinois 60515, dmccurdy@amscoenoineer ing.com (630) 515-1555 ext. 122. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid bond, cash, or a certified check payable to the order of the Glenside Public Library certified by a responsible bank for an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid, as a guarantee that the bidder, if awarded the Contract, will furnish a satisfactory performance and payment bond, execute a contract for the full scope of work, and proceed with and complete the work within the agreed upon project schedule. Upon failure to do so, the bidder shall forfeit the amount deposited as liquidated damages and no mistakes or errors on the part of the bidder shall excuse the bidder or entitle them to a return of the aforementioned amount. No bid will be considered unless the bidder shall furnish evidence satisfactory to the Board of Library Trustees of the Glenside Public Library District that the bidder has the necessary facilities, abilities, experience, equipment and financial and physical resources available to fulfill the conditions of the Contract and execute the work, should the Contract be awarded to it. Bidders will examine the plans and specifications and also the location in which said work is to be done and judge for themselves all the circumstances and surrounding conditions affecting the cost and nature of the work, and all bids will be presumed to be based on such examination, familiarity and judgment. Interested bidders are encouraged to visit the site prior to bidding. A site visit may be made during normal business hours by appointment only. Prospective bidders must contact: Dan Eallonardo, Independent Construction Services, lnc., dan@icsillinois.com SEALED BIDS DUE: Thursday, November 11,2021 at 10:00 a.m. CST at the Glenside Public Library, 25 East Fullerton Avenue, Glendale Heights, lL 60139 The Board of Library Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any technicalities and irregularities in the bidding and to hold the bid proposals for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of opening set forth above. The Board of Library Trustees reserves the right to accept the bid that is, in its judgement, the best and most favorable to the interests of the Library District and to the public. The successful bidder will be required to comply with the provisions of all State of Illinois and federal laws concerning public works projects as well as the State of Illinois Human Rights Act and the regulations of the Illinois Human Rights Commission. ln addition, the successful bidder will be required to comply with the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act. By order of the Board of Library Trustees of the Glenside Public Library District, DuPage County, Illinois. Tom Bartenfelder, Library Director Glenside Public Library Glendale Heights, Illinois Published in Daily Herald October 20, 2021 (4572043) , posted 10/20/2021.

