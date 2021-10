DUPAGE COUNTY NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received and time stamped by the Procurement Officer, for The County of DuPage ("County") on or before November 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Finance Department, Room 3-400, The County of DuPage, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187-3978 for the following contract: Campus Security System Maintenance and Repair 21-085-OHSEM. Bid document, including specifications, may be obtained from the Finance Department by email at donna.weidman @dupageco.org or onsite during regular business hours at no cost or from the internet via www.demandstar.com. All bids must be received prior to the date and time shown above. Bids transmitted by facsimile (fax) will not be accepted. Published in Daily Herald October 20, 2021 (4572074) , posted 10/20/2021.

