Luminaria reveals lineup of featured artists for November 13 Contemporary Arts Festival
The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival has thrown back the curtain on this year's featured artists. Luminaria's 2021 roster is comprised of more than 45 Texas artists and groups, representing more than 150 individual creators. The free, nighttime festival will be held downtown on Saturday, November 13 and spread across Hemisfair, the Henry B. González Convention Center and the River Walk.m.sacurrent.com
