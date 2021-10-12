Disney Cruise Line Announces Return to Favorite Tropical Destinations in the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico in Early 2023
CELEBRATION, Fla. – In early 2023, Disney Cruise Line will return to top tropical destinations in the Bahamas – including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay – as well as the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera, delighting guests of all ages with one-of-a-kind vacations at sea. A variety of enchanting itineraries will set sail coast-to-coast from U.S. home ports including Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; New Orleans; Galveston, Texas; and San Diego.dapsmagic.com
