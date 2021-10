A young Mount Airy woman charged with impersonating an officer is facing an upcoming court date after being arrested for failing to appear for an earlier hearing. The case involved Ellie Martha Littrell, 19, whose address has been listed variously as 1504 W. Fairfield Drive and 335 Willow St., No. 218, dates to June 25, when city police responded to a call at The Loaded Goat restaurant downtown.