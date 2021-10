The Online Ordering Platform Unveils First of its Kind Group of Brands to Help Restaurants Expand Their Online Presence and Connect With Millions More Diners. ChowNow, the platform powering online ordering and marketing for independent restaurants, unveiled its Order Better Network, the industry’s first product to connect restaurants to over a dozen diverse channels for delivery and takeout, including major internet, social and hospitality brands. The Network enables restaurants to connect with millions of new customers and makes it easier than ever for diners to find new local restaurants.

