Enter Your Favorite Tree In The NacoogdoTREES Competition

Taking a step into the Jefferson General Store is like taking a step back to the 1860's. From one look at the outside of this building, you know that it has seen a lot in its more than 160-year history. Oh if the walls could talk on this building, just imagine the stories you'd hear. Jefferson is well known around Texas and Louisiana for having special visitors that are rarely seen but can often be heard. In addition to those special visitors, there are a lot of us visiting this East Texas town that has a lot of history. Simply take a drive through the brick streets of downtown along E. Austin St. and you'll find one of these historical sites, the Jefferson General Store. This store is still serving up some memories from the past.

