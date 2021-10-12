CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Monopoly Game Will Have You Saying “Ew, David!”

By Karly Wood
redtri.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek may have ended, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to the Rose family. Now you can reunite with the entire gang to buy, sell, and trade popular properties thanks to this new Monopoly game!. Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek will have you wheeling and dealing...

