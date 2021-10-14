Suspect Arrested After Modesto Donut Shop Clerk Shot In The Face During Robbery

MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect that shot a Modesto donut shop clerk in the face during a robbery earlier this week.

Modesto police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the We Donuts shop along Scenic Drive.

The suspect walked into the store, demanded cash, then shot at the clerk. Police say the clerk was struck in the face at least once by the gunfire.

It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any money.

Modesto police detectives have been trying to identify the suspect ever since. During their investigation, detectives learned that the suspect’s identity matched that of an armed robbery that happened earlier in October at a 7-eleven along McHenry Avenue.

The suspect has since been identified as 35-year-old Modesto resident David Smith. He was taken into custody on Wednesday – and the weapon believed to have been used in the robberies was also seized.

Detectives believe Smith is also connected to a robbery in Livermore that happened on Oct. 9.

Smith has been booked in Stanislaus County Jail and is facing numerous charges.

The donut shop clerk is expected to survive her injuries, police say.