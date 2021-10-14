CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Arrested After Modesto Donut Shop Clerk Shot In The Face During Robbery

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect that shot a Modesto donut shop clerk in the face during a robbery earlier this week.

Modesto police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the We Donuts shop along Scenic Drive.

The suspect walked into the store, demanded cash, then shot at the clerk. Police say the clerk was struck in the face at least once by the gunfire.

It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any money.

Modesto police detectives have been trying to identify the suspect ever since. During their investigation, detectives learned that the suspect’s identity matched that of an armed robbery that happened earlier in October at a 7-eleven along McHenry Avenue.

The suspect has since been identified as 35-year-old Modesto resident David Smith. He was taken into custody on Wednesday – and the weapon believed to have been used in the robberies was also seized.

Detectives believe Smith is also connected to a robbery in Livermore that happened on Oct. 9.

Smith has been booked in Stanislaus County Jail and is facing numerous charges.

The donut shop clerk is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

Sacramento Homeowner Fatally Shoots Attempted Burglary Suspect

13-Year-Old Arrested After Online Post Threatened Shooting At Live Oak Middle School

Modesto Man, 46, Killed In Chaotic Ceres Crash

1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized After Violent Night In Stockton

Man Stabbed Early Sunday Along K Street Mall; Sacramento Police Search For Suspect

Man, 41, Struck And Killed By Train In Turlock

Riverbank Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges

Man, 34, Stabbed While Being Robbed By 3 Men In Stockton

Man Found Dead On Roadside In Modesto

North Auburn Burglary Suspect Arrested After Getting Locked In Victims’ Vehicle

1 Person Seriously Hurt After 4-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento On Fruitridge Road

Tail Of Hope: Rehab Center Assists Dog That Was Paralyzed By BB Gun In Sacramento Backyard

Suspected Gunman In Shooting Of Black Man Outside Stockton Bank Charged With Hate Crime

Multiple Arrests Made In Rocklin Residential Drug Den

Motorcyclist Killed In Midtown Sacramento Crash Was From Elk Grove

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting Where Gunman Reportedly Called Victim The N-Word Repeatedly

Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Midtown Sacramento

Valley Springs Homeowner Shoots And Kills Repeat Intruder

‘It Scares Me’: Children Of Man Shot 7 Times In Stockton Describe Fear, Anger

Firefighters Battle Grassfire On Folsom Bike Trail Near Outlets

