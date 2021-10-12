Library Offers Free Resources for Job-Seekers, Career-Changers and Students

Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) provides quality resources, virtual and in-person coaching, and thousands of online courses to help Virginia Beach residents achieve their career and educational goals, free with a library account.

Brainfuse/JobNow provides online experts available to help in real-time with resume preparation, job interviews and career coaching.

Brainfuse/VetNow connects veterans with online experts to assist with learning about VA benefits and community resources and transitioning from a military to civilian resume.

Peterson's Career Prep , accessible at www.VBgov.com/learn, assists job-seekers and students with resumes, career paths and exploring more than 1,000 accredited colleges, universities and trade schools.

LinkedIn Learning provides library customers with hundreds of online courses, including business and technology, to access and complete at their own pace.

Universal Class offers online classes taught by experts in their fields, including live teachers who provide homework and tests, and certificates for course completion.

Career Online High School provides Virginia Beach residents ages 20 and older the opportunity to obtain an accredited high school diploma and career certificate at no cost.

Career Coaching at Central Library connects job-seekers with volunteer job coaches who can help with resume preparation, online job applications and other aspects of job searches.

VBPL accounts are free to Virginia Beach residents. Those who do not have an account may apply for immediate access at www.VBgov.com/library-account.

About Virginia Beach Public Library

A community anchor for more than 60 years, Virginia Beach Public Library includes a central library, a joint-use library in partnership with Tidewater Community College, seven area libraries, a public law library, and community outreach vehicles including a Bookmobile. Services include workforce development and job-search support, small business resources, computer and technology classes, early literacy classes and outreach, local history archives, services for those with visual, physical or reading disabilities, and free programs for all ages. In addition to books, music, magazines and video in tangible and digital formats, the library provides online research tools accessible from home or work, and a variety of specialty collections, including take-home technology. Visit www.VBgov.com/libraries for more information.

Career Coaching room at Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library in Virginia Beach.

