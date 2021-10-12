CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Library Offers Free Resources for Job-Seekers, Career-Changers and Students

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 10 days ago

Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) provides quality resources, virtual and in-person coaching, and thousands of online courses to help Virginia Beach residents achieve their career and educational goals, free with a library account.

  • Brainfuse/JobNow provides online experts available to help in real-time with resume preparation, job interviews and career coaching.
  • Brainfuse/VetNow connects veterans with online experts to assist with learning about VA benefits and community resources and transitioning from a military to civilian resume.
  • Peterson's Career Prep, accessible at www.VBgov.com/learn, assists job-seekers and students with resumes, career paths and exploring more than 1,000 accredited colleges, universities and trade schools.
  • LinkedIn Learning provides library customers with hundreds of online courses, including business and technology, to access and complete at their own pace.
  • Universal Class offers online classes taught by experts in their fields, including live teachers who provide homework and tests, and certificates for course completion.
  • Career Online High School provides Virginia Beach residents ages 20 and older the opportunity to obtain an accredited high school diploma and career certificate at no cost.
  • Career Coaching at Central Library connects job-seekers with volunteer job coaches who can help with resume preparation, online job applications and other aspects of job searches.

VBPL accounts are free to Virginia Beach residents. Those who do not have an account may apply for immediate access at www.VBgov.com/library-account.

About Virginia Beach Public Library

A community anchor for more than 60 years, Virginia Beach Public Library includes a central library, a joint-use library in partnership with Tidewater Community College, seven area libraries, a public law library, and community outreach vehicles including a Bookmobile. Services include workforce development and job-search support, small business resources, computer and technology classes, early literacy classes and outreach, local history archives, services for those with visual, physical or reading disabilities, and free programs for all ages. In addition to books, music, magazines and video in tangible and digital formats, the library provides online research tools accessible from home or work, and a variety of specialty collections, including take-home technology. Visit www.VBgov.com/libraries for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4as8w9_0cP7Hj0000

Career Coaching room at Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library in Virginia Beach.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Human remains found in Florida reserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, FBI says

Partial remains found by authorities searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, were confirmed to be his after a review of dental records. The remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after more than a month of searching for Laundrie, who was declared a person of interest in Petito's disappearance before her body was found in Wyoming. The FBI field office in Denver announced that the remains were positively identified Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
The Hill

Ethics office warned officials about unnecessary trades

The Federal Reserve’s ethics office warned officials against making unnecessary trades in March 2020, when the central bank was beginning to take measures to support the financial market as the pandemic was starting to take hold in the U.S. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the Fed’s Board...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Library#Trade Schools#Career Changers#Brainfuse Vetnow#Linkedin Learning#Universal Class#Career Online High School#Vbpl
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

121
Followers
374
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy