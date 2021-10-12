CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoaling Alert for Rudee Inlet

An Alert to Mariners has been posted for Rudee Inlet due to serious shoaling conditions, based on a City of Virginia Beach survey, dated October 05, 2021.

The survey indicates shoaling in the channel from the east end of the South jetty extending approximately 100 feet eastward. Conditions reported are least depth at 6.1 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Shoaling has been identified along the south side of the channel extending approximately 250 feet westward from the east end of the short jetty. Conditions reported are least depths at 5.0 feet MLLW.

Mariners are urged to exhibit extreme caution when approaching this area. Use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.

Most recent issuance of the USCG Local Notice to Mariners (LNM) can be found at the link provided below. Notices are updated weekly.

Week 40/21 LNM Publication:

Or

Fifth District LNMs for 2021:

News Releases: VBgov.com/PW/News

