Los Angeles, CA

Tyga Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence Against Ex-Girlfriend – Report

By Aleia Woods
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 7 days ago
Tyga has reportedly been arrested after turning himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department following accusations of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend. According to report from TMZ on Tuesday (Oct. 12), the California-bred rapper, born Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, has been taken into custody for felony domestic violence after he voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities following his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accusing him of harming her and bruising her eye. The attack allegedly transpired on Monday morning (Oct. 11) at the rapper's home.

Tyga
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

 https://wpst.com

